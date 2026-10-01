

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC), announced on Thursday that it is developing a robotics solution for commercial space stations that could reduce astronaut time spent on experiments and laboratory operations.



Honda's U.S. space development team is working with space technology firm Redwire Corp. (RDW) to combine Honda's multi-fingered robotic hand with Redwire's STAARK robotic arm and experiment locker technology. The integrated system aims to automate research tasks in orbit.



The companies plan to discuss applications for the concept with station developers and partners at the International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Türkiye, October 5-9, 2026.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Honda were up 0.64 percent, changing hands at $31.83, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.53 percent lower.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News