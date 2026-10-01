

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Amtrack has rolled out its all-new Airo trainsets, marking the arrival of a new era of passenger rail in the Pacific Northwest.



Designed specifically for the Pacific Northwest, the new trainsets feature the signature Amtrak Cascades evergreen, cream, and mocha color palette, along with design elements inspired by the Cascade mountain range. Inside, customers will find more than 300 seats per trainset and a range of features designed to make every trip more comfortable, convenient, and connected.



Wednesday, two cutting-edge Airo trainsets joined the Amtrak Cascades route, operating four daily trips linking Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Portland; and Eugene, Oregon. This marks the first introduction of Airo trains into passenger service in the United States.



Amtrack announced that as additional Airo trainsets enter service, they will continue to expand across the route, ultimately replacing the existing fleet.



The railroad company has ordered a total of eight Airo trainsets for Amtrak Cascades, along with two new locomotives and a spare cab car. The other trainsets will enter service through early 2027, ultimately replacing the existing Amtrak Cascades fleet.



Manufactured in the U.S. by Siemens Mobility, the Airo trainsets incorporate components from nearly 100 suppliers across 31 states, directly supporting American manufacturing and jobs.



'Amtrak's Airo trainset was developed for today's travelers, with a focus on comfort, connectivity and convenience-a testament to Amtrak's dedication to improving and expanding services nationwide,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'This rollout represents hundreds of American jobs that poured countless hours into building trainsets that commuters and tourists will enjoy across the Pacific Northwest for decades to come.'



'The arrival of the new Airo fleet marks an exciting moment for the Amtrak Cascades and passenger rail in the Pacific Northwest,' said Amtrak Interim President Byl Herrmann. 'After extensive planning, design, manufacturing and testing, we're excited to welcome customers aboard. This is an important milestone not only for Amtrak Cascades customers, but for Amtrak's broader effort to modernize and expand passenger rail across the country.'



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