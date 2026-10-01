Axonis Names Ret. Army Colonel Yi Se Gwon and Former NVIDIA Head of DoD Sales George DeLisle as Strategic Advisors

Defense and technology leaders bring complementary expertise in AI-enabled military operations, battlefield decision-making, and federal technology acquisition

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Axonis , the AI solutions developer that governs high-stakes decisions across distributed data, today announced the appointments of Yi Se Gwon COL, U.S. Army (Ret.), author of The Praxis AI Doctrine - Warfare in the Cognitive Age , and federal technology executive and former head of DoD sales for NVIDIA George DeLisle as Strategic Advisors. The appointments follow the recent launch of Axonis Mission Node , a sovereign mission intelligence environment for defense operations at the tactical edge. Gwon will advise Axonis on AI-enabled mission readiness based on his Praxis AI Doctrine, while DeLisle will provide guidance on federal strategy, partnerships, and the acquisition pathways needed to move Axonis Mission Node into operational use.

"Yi Se and George bring two perspectives that are critical as we expand Axonis' defense business," said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. "Yi Se's work on warfare in the Cognitive Age gives us important insight into how AI is changing the demands placed on commanders and how technology can increase decision speed without displacing human intent and judgment. George understands how the Department of War evaluates, acquires, and deploys commercial technology. Together, they will help us align the Axonis platform with mission requirements and move its capabilities into operational use."



The Axonis platform originated inside T2S Solutions to support the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, where critical data is often distributed across organizations, networks, and classification boundaries. Axonis Mission Node builds on that foundation by bringing AI to the data, moving only the intelligence required for action, and capturing every human decision as a governed, auditable record. The result is faster, defensible decision-making at the point of mission execution, even when communications are degraded, denied, or constrained.

Operating Across a Changed Battlefield Architecture

Gwon brings 33 years of national security service and experience leading 10 AI experimentation exercises at the Office of the Secretary of Defense level with Combatant Commands and the Joint Staff. His work reflects a central premise: the battlefield architecture has changed, and modern operations now span four continuously active and interconnected layers: Sense, Decide, Act, and Sustain.

"Many military structures were designed for information and decisions to move over days or weeks, but that is not the reality of modern operations," said Gwon. "The challenge is connecting the Sense, Decide, Act, and Sustain layers without overwhelming operators, removing human judgment, or assuming uninterrupted access to centralized infrastructure. This closely aligns with the Axonis platform's fundamental approach: bringing AI to distributed data while preserving human intent, sovereign control, and accountability."

Gwon is the author of The Praxis AI Doctrine - Warfare in the Cognitive Age, a practitioner-authored doctrine that has been cleared for public release and provides a foundation for integrating AI across domains, echelons, and warfighting functions for military decision-making. The book examines how military organizations can connect these layers while preserving human intent and accountability.

For a limited time, defense leaders and practitioners who register with Axonis can receive a complimentary copy of the book. To request a copy, visit https://www.axonis.ai/defense .

Moving Commercial Technology Into Mission Use

DeLisle brings more than 30 years of federal technology leadership. He spent more than six years at NVIDIA, including four years leading Department of Defense sales, and previously held senior federal roles at Varonis, Brocade, Avaya Government Solutions, Force10 Networks, and Cisco Systems. A U.S. Navy veteran, DeLisle served as a Radioman Second Class Petty Officer and held a Top Secret clearance.

As Strategic Advisor, DeLisle will help Axonis align its capabilities with federal requirements, expand its defense partnerships, and identify acquisition pathways for moving proven technology into operational use.

"Defense organizations want commercial technologies that can address mission requirements without years of additional development," said DeLisle. "Axonis has proven capabilities in federated AI and distributed decision intelligence that are available today. I look forward to helping move those capabilities into operational use."

Meet Axonis and Its Strategic Advisors at AUSA 2026

Gwon and DeLisle will join the Axonis leadership team at the AUSA 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C from October 12 - 14. Attendees can meet with the advisors and Axonis leadership to discuss the changing requirements of AI-enabled defense operations and learn how Axonis Mission Node brings data, AI, and governed decision-making together at the tactical edge.

Book a meeting with Axonis at AUSA 2026

About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, wherever that data lives, and turns it into trusted, actionable decisions. Originally developed inside a U.S. government solutions provider serving the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data, without moving it.

At the core of the platform is Decision Intelligence, providing the control layer that ensures every AI-driven outcome is grounded in the right data, governed by policy, and fully traceable. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while delivering zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization collaboration without sharing data.

For more information visit www.axonis.ai .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

207-974-7744

kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Axonis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/axonis-names-ret.-army-colonel-yi-se-gwon-and-former-nvidia-head-1228933