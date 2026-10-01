DP World Launches 'Transforming Trade' Video Series Showcasing the People Behind Peru's Trade Growth

New series tells the stories of people and communities whose lives are being transformed as Peru strengthens its connections to global trade

CALLAO, PE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / DP World today launched Transforming Trade: Peru, a new video series highlighting how stronger trade connections are creating opportunities for people, businesses and communities across Peru.

Over the past two decades, Peru has emerged as an increasingly important player in global trade, connecting products including blueberries, avocados, minerals and seafood with consumers around the world. DP World has supported that growth through continued investment in ports, logistics and technology, helping strengthen the infrastructure that connects Peruvian producers with international markets.

But the impact of trade extends beyond the movement of cargo.

Transforming Trade: Peru puts the focus on the people behind that transformation, telling the stories of Peruvians whose livelihoods, businesses and communities are evolving alongside the country's growing role in international commerce.

"Trade is ultimately about people - the entrepreneurs building businesses, the workers creating safer and more efficient supply chains, and the communities creating new opportunities for the next generation," said Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. "Transforming Trade: Peru tells that story through the people experiencing this transformation firsthand and shows what stronger connections to global markets can mean beyond the port."

THREE STORIES OF TRANSFORMATION

The series introduces three people from Callao whose experiences illustrate different dimensions of trade's impact.

Maritza Rodriguez, a local entrepreneur, began selling homemade causas from a cart before participating in DP World's Emprende program in 2022. The program, run by DP World volunteers, helps local entrepreneurs develop their business skills and has supported more than 228 people, 80% of them women. Today, Rodriguez operates her own restaurant, Maricausa, providing employment for members of her family and building greater financial security through her business.

Alfredo Zegarra Ochoa, Operations Supervisor at DP World Callao, has witnessed the transformation of the port over 17 years with the company. His story explores how investment in technology, training and international standards has accompanied a broader change in workplace culture, with safety at the center of terminal operations.

Tomás Chipa, an artisanal fisher who has spent 35 years fishing the waters around Callao, shares how DP World's Pescadores Mar de Oportunidades program helped him and other local fishers obtain the documentation needed to formalize their work. The program has assisted 90 fishers with the licensing process while also providing guidance intended to support responsible fishing practices and long-term livelihoods.

Together, their stories demonstrate how the benefits of stronger trade connections can extend into communities - supporting entrepreneurship, improving working environments and helping preserve livelihoods for future generations.

CONNECTING PERU'S POTENTIAL TO THE WORLD

The series launches as DP World marks 20 years of operations at the Port of Callao.

Since beginning operations in 2006, DP World has invested approximately US$1 billion in infrastructure, equipment and technology at Callao. In 2024, the company completed a US$400 million expansion, including the Bicentennial Pier, increasing the terminal's annual capacity to 2.7 million TEUs. In 2025, Callao became the first terminal on South America's west coast to handle more than two million containers in a single year.

That investment is helping goods move more efficiently and giving Peruvian exporters greater access to international markets. The expansion of Callao has reduced vessel waiting times by 1.6 days while increasing terminal capacity by 80%. In 2024, the terminal handled 80% of Peru's blueberry exports, while during the 2025 season it moved US$438.3 million in avocado exports, representing 60% of the country's total avocado shipments.

DP World is also investing in the transition toward lower-emission trade. Electrification of rubber-tired gantry cranes and yard operations at Callao has contributed to a 22% reduction in the terminal's carbon footprint, with DP World targeting a 90% reduction in emissions by 2030.

Through Transforming Trade: Peru, DP World is bringing those numbers to life by showing how investment in trade infrastructure can translate into tangible changes for the people and communities connected to it.

The Transforming Trade: Peru series is available now at DPWorld.com/Transforming-Trade/Peru.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/dp-world-launches-transforming-trade-video-series-showcasing-the-people-behind-perus-1230059