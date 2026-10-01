B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Robotics Division Receives $380,000 Follow-On Order from a Leading Israeli Defense Customer

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced that its Intelligent Robotics Division has received a $380,000 follow-on order from a leading existing Israeli defense customer.

The order is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

This order adds to BOS's backlog, which continued to grow during the third quarter of 2026, driven primarily by defense-related orders.

Roee Ivgy, General Manager of the Intelligent Robotics Division, commented: "This follow-on order covers adjustments and additions to a robotic production line previously ordered by the customer. Our robotic systems help munitions manufacturers reduce labor dependency, increase production capacity and incorporate inline quality checks to enhance quality assurance."

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The global defense market continues to be a major growth driver for our Robotics Division. I am pleased that one of the largest Israeli defense manufacturers has once again chosen BOS to build automated robotic production lines for munitions at its facilities in Israel and abroad."

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Supply Chain Division

Distributes and integrates franchised electronic components directly into customer products.

RFID Division

Optimizes customers' inventory management through state-of-the-art marking and tracking solutions, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Intelligent Robotics Division

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

Contacts:

Eyal Cohen, CEO

BOS | +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness, the risk that a customer order, including the order described herein, may be delayed, modified, or canceled prior to completion of delivery; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.