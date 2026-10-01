

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lubrication solutions provider Fuchs SE (FPE.DE) and automaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBG.DE, MBG.MI), announced on Thursday that they have extended their strategic business partnership focused on innovation, technology and sustainability in the automotive industry.



Fuchs said the renewed agreement will continue to deliver tailor-made lubrication solutions through the global Mercedes-Benz network, ensuring performance and reliability for customers.



Mercedes-Benz executive Mathias Geisen said the partnership supports outstanding service quality worldwide.



On the XETRA, shares of Fuchs were losing 1.08 percent, changing hands at 36.70 euros.



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