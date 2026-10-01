

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The space agencies of the United States, Germany and Canada will conduct joint research to learn how to grow crops on the Moon, which will be essential to helping astronauts go farther and stay longer in space.



NASA, Canadian Space Agency and the German Aerospace Center signed a joint statement of intent to begin coordinated, preparatory work toward an Earth-based demonstrator, called The Lunar Agriculture Module-Ground Test Demonstrator. It aims to develop the technologies needed to grow space crops and study how they perform under atmospheres and controlled environments similar to those expected during missions at Moon Base.



Through Moon Base, NASA and its partners will build the infrastructure to support an enduring human presence near the Moon's South Pole, advancing science and technology while preparing for future human missions to Mars.



Space crops will provide deep space crews with whole-food nutrition and increase dietary variety. They can also absorb carbon dioxide, produce oxygen, and recycle water. These capabilities will become increasingly important as human missions extend farther from their home planet, NASA said in a press release.



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