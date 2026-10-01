

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's unemployment rate held steady in August after easing to a 5-month low in July, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.4 percent in August, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



There were 523,375 unemployed people in August compared to 526,838 in July. A year ago, it was 494,794.



On a trend basis, the jobless rate was also 6.4 percent in August versus 6.5 percent a month ago.



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