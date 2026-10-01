Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its 2026 drill program at the Silver Pony Project (the "Project") in southeastern British Columbia. Ten holes totaling 2,280.17 metres were drilled across the Black Warrior and Revelstoke target areas, the first drilling in the Company's history on the Project. Drilling at the Revelstoke Trend was highlighted by the program's longest logged downhole interval containing visible galena and pyrite: 7.5 metres in hole SP-26-009, from 156.5 to 164.0 metres, hosted in veined and locally brecciated marble. The interval represents downhole length.





Figure 1 - Cut core from hole SP-26-009, 162.7 to 163.0 m, within the 156.5 to 164.0 m mineralized interval. Galena (GN) with pyrite in a vein breccia hosted in marble. Downhole interval; true width not yet known. Assays pending.

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Figure 2 - Drill core from hole SP-26-009, boxes 31 to 36 (145.4 to 171.7 m). The bracket marks the 156.5 to 164.0 m interval of galena and pyrite in veined and locally brecciated marble. The cut sample in Figure 1 was taken from 162.7 to 163.0 m, at the right-hand end of the third row of box 34. Downhole interval; true width not yet known. Assays pending.

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Highlights

The 2026 drill program is complete: ten holes totaling 2,280.17 metres across the Black Warrior and Revelstoke target areas (Table 2).

SP-26-009 intersected the longest logged galena (PbS) - pyrite (FeS 2 ) interval in the program: 7.5 metres downhole of mineralization hosted in veined and locally brecciated marble from 156.5 to 164.0 metres (Table 1, Figure 1)*.

) interval in the program: 7.5 metres downhole of mineralization hosted in veined and locally brecciated marble from 156.5 to 164.0 metres (Table 1, Figure 1)*. All six holes drilled at the Revelstoke Trend intersected mineralized intervals within the same marble and schist package, from near surface in the first fan to the deepest hole drilled at the trend (Table 1)*.

Drill core from all ten holes has been logged and sampled, and shipments to the laboratory are in their final stage. Assay results for the program will be reported once final laboratory certificates are received and reviewed.

The drill and camp have been demobilized, and the Company looks forward to updating shareholders as assay results are received.

* Geological observations were made from core logging and are qualitative. They indicate that mineralization is present, not what grade it carries. The metal content of these intersections will be known only when laboratory assay results are received, and readers are cautioned to await those results before drawing conclusions.

Completion of the 2026 Drill Program

The final three holes of the program were completed at the Revelstoke Trend from the pad on the valley floor. SP-26-008 was completed at 186.00 metres on August 23, SP-26-009 at 211.00 metres on August 26, and SP-26-010, the deepest hole at the Revelstoke Trend, at 241.30 metres. Drilling has concluded and the drill, team and camp were demobilized from site.

SP-26-009 intersected a 7.5 metre downhole zone of veined and locally brecciated marble carrying galena and pyrite from 156.5 to 164.0 metres, together with a vein breccia at 78.2 metres and broad intervals of disseminated pyrite in the surrounding graphitic marble and schist. SP-26-008 intersected a series of narrower pyrite-bearing vein breccias within graphitic marble through much of the hole, along with a broad interval of disseminated pyrite in interbedded graphitic schist and marble. SP-26-010 tested the package at the greatest depth drilled at the Revelstoke Trend and intersected a strongly mineralized pyritic zone in graphitic marble at 117 metres and a mineralized breccia at 218 metres, with the long marble and schist intervals it crossed helping to constrain the geometry of the mineralized contacts for the structural model now being built.

Surface grab sample assays reported by the Company on August 27, 2026, showed an association between elevated silver values and lead, including in samples containing coarse galena, a lead sulphide mineral. Galena has also been visually identified in certain intervals in the current drill core; however, assays of the drill core remain pending, and the Company cautions that the presence of galena does not establish the grade or silver content of those intervals.

Table 1 - Mineralized intervals logged in the final Revelstoke holes, SP-26-008 to SP-26-010

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Description SP-26-008 55.30 56.10 0.80 Vein breccia with pyrite in graphitic marble. SP-26-008 56.60 56.80 0.20 Vein breccia with pyrite; graphite visible. SP-26-008 60.20 60.60 0.40 Vein breccia with pyrite in graphitic marble. SP-26-008 80.30 80.70 0.40 Vein breccia with pyrite in graphitic marble. SP-26-008 81.10 82.20 1.10 Vein breccia with pyrite in graphitic marble. SP-26-008 122.00 122.20 0.20 Vein breccia with pyrite; graphite visible. SP-26-008 143.00 143.30 0.30 Vein breccia with pyrite. SP-26-009 78.20 80.10 1.90 Vein breccia in schist and marble with pyrite and possible subordinate sulphides; carbonate-quartz infill. SP-26-009 156.50 164.00 7.50 Mineralized and altered marble with quartz-carbonate veining and local breccia and replacement textures; galena and pyrite, locally vein-associated and concentrated. SP-26-010 117.15 117.86 0.71 Mineralized graphitic marble; fracture and vein-controlled pyrite. SP-26-010 117.86 118.51 0.65 Strongly mineralized marble; pyrite disseminated to locally semi-massive along veins and fractures. SP-26-010 217.90 218.40 0.50 Brecciated schist and marble with carbonate infill and pyrite along fractures and veins.

*The table lists every interval logged as mineralized or as a vein breccia in the geological logs; broader intervals of disseminated pyrite in the surrounding schist and marble are described in the text above. All intervals are downhole lengths from the geological logs; true widths are not yet known. These are qualitative core observations, not assay results. Mineralized intervals for the earlier Revelstoke holes were reported in the Company's August 27, 2026, news release.





Figure 3 - Plan map and cross-section A-A' of the Revelstoke Trend showing the 2026 drill pads and completed holes. Coordinates UTM NAD83 Zone 11N; arrows show drilling azimuth and dips are collar set-up orientations. In the section, holes are projected up to ~20 m onto A-A' with no vertical exaggeration. Intervals are downhole logged lengths, not assays; true widths are not yet known. Surface samples are selective grab samples and may not be representative; Pb >15% is above the upper limit, with over-limit analysis pending. Historic results are from 1985 trenching and sampling on the Redcliff claims (von Einsiedel, 1985) and the 2021 exploration sampling program (Carpenter, 2022). These historical results have not been independently verified by the QP. The trend projection beyond the mapped segment is interpretive. Geology after GSC OF 6572 (Kraft et al., 2011), modified.

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What Comes Next

Assay results for the drill program will be reported once final laboratory certificates are received and reviewed. Three-dimensional structural interpretation of the drilling and mapping data is underway ahead of the next phase of work. The Company looks forward to providing further updates.

Chris Furey, Silver Pony's VP of Exploration, commented: "In our first season we went from surface showings to a completed first drill program, and I'm proud of the team that got us there. Mapping shows the trend continuing along strike in both directions, with signs of it in the next valley over. We head into the winter with a lot of new information, and it keeps adding targets. At Ophir Lade, we plan to evaluate the vein system for drilling once we better understand its geometry. With assays still to come, we look forward to receiving the results."

Table 2 - 2026 drill hole collar details

Hole Target Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Status SP-26-001 Black Warrior 471161 5625846 2063 215 -60 298.40 Completed SP-26-002 Black Warrior 472001 5625536 2371 025 -50 352.77 Completed SP-26-003 Black Warrior 473147 5624278 1986 035 -60 361.70 Completed SP-26-004 Black Warrior 473594 5624207 2086 040 -45 256.70 Completed SP-26-005 Revelstoke Trend 482651 5612442 2225 020 -50 155.60 Completed SP-26-006 Revelstoke Trend 482651 5612442 2225 020 -88 133.90 Completed SP-26-007 Revelstoke Trend 482651 5612442 2225 020 -70 82.80 Completed SP-26-008 Revelstoke Trend 482552 5612271 2109 020 -50 186.00 Completed SP-26-009 Revelstoke Trend 482552 5612271 2109 020 -70 211.00 Completed SP-26-010 Revelstoke Trend 482552 5612271 2109 020 -85 241.30 Completed

Coordinates are UTM NAD83 Zone 11N, as published on August 27, 2026; SP-26-009 and SP-26-010 were drilled from the same pad as SP-26-008. Azimuths and dips are collar set-up orientations; downhole deviation was measured by single-shot survey in each hole. All holes are NQ diameter.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core is NQ diameter, logged by a geoscientist, split in half with a core saw, and one half is bagged, tagged and sealed for shipment while the other half is retained in a secure facility. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the laboratory. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at a combined rate of 5%. Core samples have been submitted to Actlabs an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory in Kamloops, B.C., for gold by fire assay and silver and base metals by four-acid digestion. Drill core assay results will be reported once final certificates are received and reviewed.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Olga Ankindinova, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geologist of SubSurface Intelligence Consulting Group, a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Dr. Ankindinova is independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Dr. Ankindinova has verified the geological and drilling information disclosed herein through review of drill logs, collar and downhole survey records, sampling protocols and records, and associated quality assurance and quality control documentation. She has also verified the Company's surface assay results referenced in this news release through review of assay certificates, analytical results and supporting documentation. Historical results shown on Figure 3 have not been verified by the Qualified Person.

No assay results from the 2026 drill program are reported in this news release. Drill-core assay results will be disclosed following receipt and review of final laboratory certificates and completion of the associated QA/QC review.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

References

Carpenter, A., 2022. Assessment Report on the Red Pony Property 2021; B.C. Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, Assessment Report 40257. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/40257.pdf/

Kraft, J.L., Thompson, R.I., and Dhesi, P., 2011. Geology, Trout Lake, British Columbia; Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 6572. https://doi.org/10.4095/288063

von Einsiedel, C.A., 1985. Geological Report on the Redcliff Claim Group; B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 13936. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/13936.pdf/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Silver Pony regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts; statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the timing of receipt, review and reporting of assay results from the 2026 drill program; the interpretation of drilling, mapping and assay data and the structural model being developed; the continuity, geometry and mineralization of the Revelstoke Trend and other targets at the Project; potential future exploration and work programs, including the evaluation of the Ophir Lade vein system for drilling; the Company's plans to provide further updates; and the terms and conditions of the RSU grant, including vesting and performance conditions, redemption of vested RSUs for common shares and any related-party transaction exemptions applicable to the grant.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: assay results may not confirm the presence of significant silver, lead, gold or other metal values in the logged intervals; qualitative visual core observations may not correspond to assay results; the true widths, continuity, geometry, grade or extent of mineralization may differ from current interpretations; exploration results may not be as anticipated; the Company may not undertake or complete planned exploration or future work programs on the anticipated timing or at all; delays in receiving or reviewing laboratory results; the availability of equipment, personnel and contractors; adverse weather, access or site conditions; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing; changes in commodity prices and general economic, market and business conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; the RSUs may not vest because applicable vesting or performance conditions may not be satisfied; vested RSUs may not be redeemed or common shares may not be issued as contemplated; any related-party transaction may not qualify for, or the Company may not obtain, applicable exemptions from formal valuation or minority shareholder approval requirements; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: final laboratory certificates and assay results will be received, reviewed and reported within the anticipated timeframe; the assay results will accurately reflect the mineral content of the sampled core; the Company's interpretation of drilling, mapping and assay data and its structural model will be reasonably supported by the available information; the Company will have sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities; equipment, personnel and contractors will be available when required; weather, access and site conditions will be favourable; all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained; the RSUs will vest when applicable vesting and performance conditions are satisfied; vested RSUs will be redeemed and common shares issued as contemplated; any related-party transaction exemptions applicable to the RSU grant will be available and relied upon as applicable; and there will be no material adverse changes to applicable laws or regulations or other conditions affecting the Project.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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