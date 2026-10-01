Proven project execution, intelligent software, and engineering expertise combine to deliver safe, reliable energy storage at scale

Technology group Wärtsilä and RCT Solutions GmbH today launched Valo, a global battery energy storage system integrator designed to help customers navigate the growing complexity of delivering utility-scale energy storage projects.

Energy storage projects are getting bigger, but scale is only part of the challenge. The real complexity lies in delivering systems that can meet evolving grid and market requirements globally, executing flexible, secure, and resilient responses in microseconds. This is where Valo's end-to-end solution stands apart.

"Customers should not have to manage a collection of technologies and vendors and hope everything works together as intended," said Dr. Luke Witmer, Chief Technology Officer of Valo. "The performance of an energy storage project depends on how effectively every element of the system is managed altogether. Integration defines outcomes. Valo is built to take accountability for those outcomes by bringing hardware, software, engineering, and long-term services together under one roof."

Valo may be new as a company, but it is not new to energy storage. Wärtsilä's Energy Storage business is already a leading global system integrator with utility-scale storage technology, intelligent controls and optimisation software, system integration expertise, and comprehensive lifecycle services developed across some of the world's most demanding power markets. Germany-based RCT Solutions contributes deep engineering expertise, global supply chain capabilities, and international experience designing and establishing large-scale battery and solar manufacturing operations. Together, these position Valo with enhanced operational flexibility and supply chain resilience to accelerate innovation and support customer growth.

Valo enters the market with 20+ GWh in over 130 utility-scale energy storage projects worldwide. For existing customers, the new company will provide continuity alongside expanded capability. The technologies and teams they know today remain in place, now supported by broader engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing expertise.

"Energy storage has a defining role in building a more reliable and resilient energy future," said Prof. Dr. Peter Fath, Chief Executive Officer of Valo. "Valo has the experience, technology, and people to deliver reliable performance at scale from day one. But our ambition goes further. We will raise the standard for how energy storage systems are designed, delivered, and supported throughout their lifetime."

Valo is owned equally by Wärtsilä and RCT Solutions GmbH with operations in Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

About Valo

Valo is building the backbone of tomorrow's energy systems by integrating advanced hardware, intelligent software, engineering expertise, and end-to-end lifecycle services into high-performance energy storage systems built for real-world results. By transforming complexity into clarity and taking responsibility for system-level outcomes, we help partners reduce risk, unlock greater asset potential, and accelerate the transition to cleaner, more resilient power systems. With 20+ GWh and 130+ utility-scale energy storage projects worldwide, Valo is shaping the future of energy storage through innovation, reliability, and execution. www.valoenergy.com

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Contacts:

Cliff Maroney

Aspectus Group for Valo

Cliff.Maroney@aspectusgroup.com