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WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:34
15,440 Euro
-1,15 % -0,180
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Dienstleistungen
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,78016,08018:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 16:40 Uhr
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OEM International AB: OEM International acquires ABSSAC Ltd.

OEM International has today acquired 100% of the shares in ABSSAC Ltd. ABSSAC is a UK-based distributor of industrial motion and power transmission products, with annual sales of approximately GBP 2.5 million. The company is headquartered in Evesham, Worcestershire.

"ABSSAC has more than 40 years of experience and a strong position within precision engineered power transmission and motion control products. The acquisition broadens our offering, strengthens our position in the UK market and provides a platform for further growth within motion and mechanical components," says Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO of OEM International.

The closing took place on 1 October 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on OEM's earnings during the current financial year.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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