Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US72815G1085 PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. 01.10.2026 US72815G3XXX PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. 02.10.2026 Tausch 10:1

CH1276062754 WISeKey International Holding Ltd. 01.10.2026 VGG9724F1XXX Wisekey International Corp. 02.10.2026 Tausch 1:10





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