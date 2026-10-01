Das Instrument MMF US6078281002 MODINE MFG DL -,625 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2026The instrument MMF US6078281002 MODINE MFG DL -,625 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2026Das Instrument 1PG NO0010886625 AKER BIOMARINE ASA NK 6 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2026The instrument 1PG NO0010886625 AKER BIOMARINE ASA NK 6 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2026Das Instrument 2X0 US22052L1044 CORTEVA INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2026The instrument 2X0 US22052L1044 CORTEVA INC. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument 1W82 CH1276062754 WISEKEY INTL B SF 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2026The instrument 1W82 CH1276062754 WISEKEY INTL B SF 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2026Das Instrument 7E3 US72815G1085 PLAYSTUDIOS A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2026The instrument 7E3 US72815G1085 PLAYSTUDIOS A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument 9II SE0008613731 BIOVICA INTL. SK-,07 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2026The instrument 9II SE0008613731 BIOVICA INTL. SK-,07 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2026