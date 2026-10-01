Thomson Reuters and KKR complete joint venture for Global Print Business

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters Corporation (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced that it has closed on its previously announced sale of a majority stake in its Global Print business to capital accounts advised by KKR, a leading global investment firm.

The business operates today as Westbridge Print, an independent company serving legal and tax professionals across 13 countries and providing commercial printing services to book publishers across a wide range of markets.

For Thomson Reuters, this transaction sharpens its focus on providing innovative fiduciary-grade AI solutions for the legal, tax, audit and compliance industries.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Westbridge Print

Westbridge Print is a leading provider of information, primarily in print format and via ProView, to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. Westbridge Print also leverages its capabilities through offering commercial printing services to a wide range of book publishers including those in trade, government, associations, faith-based organizations, universities, and children's books. The business serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

KKR

Kenny Juarez

[email protected]

Thomson Reuters

Zoe Zanettos

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

INVESTORS

Thomson Reuters

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters