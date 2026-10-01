Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Rick Howes, Chief Executive Officer, Cadillac Mines Corporation ("Cadillac Mines" or the "Company") (TSX: CADY) and their executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





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Cadillac Mines Corporation is advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical minerals assets across the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario and Québec.

Cadillac Mines' portfolio includes the flagship Kerr-Addison Project, the recently acquired Galloway Project, the Larder Project and the emerging Geminid nickel sulphide Project, collectively positioning the Company with exposure to both precious metals and critical minerals in one of Canada's most established mining regions.

Built on the legacy of the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on resource growth, new discoveries and long-term value creation through ambitious exploration and strategic acquisitions along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break.

The Company is led by a team with extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development, operations and capital markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316940