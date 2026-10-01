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WKN: A0JK32 | ISIN: US7365088472 | Ticker-Symbol: 49P
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:00
38,800 Euro
+0,52 % +0,200
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,80040,00020:35
39,80040,00020:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY38,800+0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.