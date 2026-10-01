Revised guidance includes the expected contribution from TEXCELL activities since their acquisition in the second half of 2026

Revised 2026 revenue guidance of €13.5 million to €14.0 million, compared with the €12.265 million target announced on 1 June 2026, representing an increase of 10.1% to 14.1%.

Corresponding year-on-year growth of 94.2% to 101.4% compared with 2025 revenue of €6.950 million.

First-half 2026 results: revenue of €5.415 million (+90.0%), EBITDA of €1.315 million and EBITDA margin of 24.3%.

Integration of TEXCELL activities, first publicly announced partnership with ABIONYX Pharma and rollout of an expanded offering across molecular diagnostics, virology and life sciences.

Regulatory News:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and services supporting clinical research, s raising its revenue guidance for the financial year ending 31 December 2026. Based on the commercial, operational and accounting information available as of the date of this press release, the Company now expects revenue to be between €13.5 million and €14.0 million.

This revised range updates the €12.265 million revenue target announced on 1 June 2026. It reflects first-half performance, business activity observed since the beginning of the second half of the year and the expected contribution from the TEXCELL activities and assets since their acquisition. It represents the best estimate available as of the date of this press release and does not constitute guidance for operating profit, EBITDA or net profit for the 2026 financial year.

1. 2026 REVENUE GUIDANCE RAISED TO €13.5 MILLION €14.0 MILLION

On 1 June 2026, the Company announced a full-year revenue target of €12.265 million, representing targeted growth of 76.5% compared with the €6.950 million achieved in 2025. The revised range represents an increase of €1.235 million to €1.735 million, or 10.1% to 14.1%, compared with the initial target.

Compared with 2025 revenue, the revised guidance represents year-on-year growth of 94.2% to 101.4%.

€ million 2025 Actual Initial 2026 target

(June 1st 2026) Revised 2026 guidance

(October 1st 2026) Revenue 6.950 12.265 13.5 to 14.0 Change vs. 2025 +76.5 +94.2 to +101.4 % Increase vs. initial target +10.1 to +14.1 %

The achievement of this guidance remains dependent on the timing of contract and service delivery, invoicing and revenue recognition, as well as on the ongoing review of the scope of the TEXCELL activities and contracts acquired.

2. FIRST-HALF 2026 PERFORMANCE SUPPORTS THE REVISED OUTLOOK

As of 30 June 2026, ABL Diagnostics had generated revenue of €5.415 million, compared with €2.849 million in the first half of 2025, representing reported growth of 90.0%. EBITDA amounted to €1.315 million, compared with €0.295 million a year earlier, bringing the EBITDA margin to 24.3%. EBIT reached €1.115 million and net profit amounted to €1.280 million.

These results, published on 8 September 2026 and subsequently detailed in the 2026 Half-Year Financial Report made available on 30 September 2026, confirmed the acceleration of the Company's historical businesses and the growing contribution from its new growth drivers.

First-half revenue represented 44.2% of the then-current full-year revenue target of €12.265 million. This comparison is purely arithmetic and should not be regarded as an extrapolation of second-half performance.

3. TEXCELL EXPANDS THE GROUP'S SCOPE FROM THE SECOND HALF OF 2026

On 21 July 2026, the Évry Commercial Court selected ABL Diagnostics to acquire the activities and assets of TEXCELL. The transaction includes, in particular, the continuation of operations at the Genopole site in Évry-Courcouronnes, the acquisition of the transferred assets and contracts and the integration of 29 employees, including 23 employees under permanent employment contracts and six apprentices.

TEXCELL brings expertise in viral safety and viral clearance, biosafety, virology, cell culture, genomic analysis, immunomonitoring and services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The contribution included in the revised guidance relates solely to the acquired activities from their effective date of transfer to the Company and excludes any activities performed prior to the acquisition.

Work relating to the definitive scope of certain transferred contracts, the allocation of ongoing services and the accounting recognition of related revenue remains in progress. Their final impact will be determined as part of the Company's year-end closing procedures.

4. FIRST COMMERCIAL MILESTONES AND SYNERGIES

On 10 September 2026, the TEXCELL division announced that it had been selected by ABIONYX Pharma to conduct viral safety and viral clearance studies in connection with the preparation of process validation batches for CER-001. This collaboration represents the first publicly announced example, since the acquisition, of TEXCELL's ability to support biopharmaceutical programmes at key industrial and regulatory stages.

At the same time, the Company's existing businesses continue to benefit from the growing contribution of UltraGene, DeepChek genotyping and sequencing solutions, healthcare software, and distribution and service activities. The cooperation with CDL Pharma also forms part of this momentum, notably through the international multi-year agreement announced on 11 June 2026, with a potential value of approximately €2.7 million through 2031, with revenue recognized as the related services are effectively performed.

The combination of these activities expands the Company's addressable market and creates cross-selling opportunities across molecular diagnostics, genomic analysis, clinical research and viral safety. At this stage, however, the Company does not separately quantify the future impact of these synergies beyond the revenue already reflected in its 2026 guidance range.

5. ABL TEXCELL DIAGNOSTICS: AN IDENTITY ALIGNED WITH THE COMPANY'S EXPANDED SCOPE

On 17 September 2026, shareholders convened in an Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Company's new corporate name, ABL Texcell Diagnostics. This new identity reflects the growing complementarity between the Company's molecular diagnostics, virology and life sciences activities. Shareholders also resolved to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The Company intends to continue the operational and commercial integration of TEXCELL, secure the transferred contracts, develop cross-selling opportunities and execute the industrial, scientific and technological investments required to support its development.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (SAFE HARBOR)

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including 2026 revenue guidance of between €13.5 million and €14.0 million. These statements are based on the commercial, operational and accounting information available as of the date of publication and on assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of that date.

Actual results may differ from these estimates, in particular as a result of the timing and level of contract execution, the performance, invoicing and accounting recognition of services, adjustments relating to the acquisition of the TEXCELL activities, year-end closing procedures, changes in market conditions, supply-chain developments and regulatory requirements. The Company will update forward-looking information, where required, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The final results for the 2026 financial year will be approved by the competent corporate bodies and will be subject to the applicable review and publication procedures.

About ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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Contacts:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/