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WKN: A115FW | ISIN: FR0011950732 | Ticker-Symbol: 21E
Stuttgart
01.10.26 | 18:17
1,761 Euro
-0,79 % -0,014
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7311,80918:44
1,7611,77818:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR GROUP
ELIOR GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SA1,761-0,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.