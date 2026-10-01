DTE Energy completes construction on Cold Creek Solar Park, driving local economic benefits

Park funded by Ford Motor Company's enrollment in DTE's voluntary renewables program, MIGreenPower, in support of the company's 100% renewable energy goal

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy, the state's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, has completed construction on the 100-megawatt Cold Creek Solar Park near Coldwater, MI. This park is a key milestone toward Ford Motor Company's decarbonization goals.

Ford agreed to purchase up to 650 megawatts of renewable energy through DTE's CleanVision MIGreenPower program, which allows homes and businesses to attribute their energy use to clean, Michigan-made renewable power. By the end of 2027, every Ford vehicle manufactured in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity.

"Cold Creek Solar Park represents more than a new renewable energy project. It reflects what's possible when customers and energy providers work together to accelerate Michigan's clean energy future," said Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric. "Through MIGreenPower, we're helping companies like Ford achieve their sustainability goals while building the renewable energy infrastructure that will power generations to come."

DTE's MIGreenPower program is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. MIGreenPower is accelerating the development of Michigan-based renewable energy projects like Cold Creek Solar, bringing more clean energy to the grid while generating tax revenue for host communities, creating local jobs and helping customers such as Ford meet their sustainability goals.

"Cold Creek Solar Park is now delivering on the promise we made when we broke ground on this project - clean, reliable energy for our Michigan operations and for the communities where we build our vehicles," said Amir Mirshahi, director of Energy Infrastructure & Engineering at Ford. "Projects like this strengthen the resiliency of the grid that our plants, our employees and our neighbors all depend on. Investments like Cold Creek are about more than meeting our own sustainability goals - they're about being a good neighbor and a strong partner to the communities that support us."

DTE currently has 20 wind parks and 36 solar parks across Michigan, which together generate enough clean energy to power nearly 1 million homes. These projects, including those supported by MIGreenPower, are key to meeting the State of Michigan's target of 60% renewable energy by 2035 and DTE's ultimate goal of net zero carbon emissions.

For more information on DTE's MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.4 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/DTE_Energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

SOURCE DTE Energy