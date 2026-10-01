Zug - We all have two ages,» Daniel Koetser, owner of Le Grand Bellevue, told guests as he opened the seventh Longevity Investors Conference (LIC). «The age on your passport, and the age you share at dinner parties.» The Longevity Investors Conference 2026 brings together leading investors, scientists, entrepreneurs and key opinion leaders to discuss developments, scientific advances and investment opportunities in longevity and rejuvenation. The ...

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