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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 18:50
8,000 Euro
-4,19 % -0,350
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,05020:43
8,0008,05020:32
Dow Jones News
01.10.2026 19:27 Uhr
308 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
01-Oct-2026 / 17:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Wilmington 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
USA 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
29-Sep-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
30-Sep-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  Below 5%        Below 5%            Below 5%    Below 5% 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      5.020000        0.000000            5.020000      
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 

GB00BY7QYJ50                    Below 5%                    Below 5% 

Sub 
           Below 5%                     Below 5% 
  Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Securities Lending                    Below 5%                      Below 5% 

Sub 
                          Below 5%                      Below 5% 
  Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub 
                                                      
  Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Saturn Subco,                                      
1)      LLC 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc.                                      
1) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2,                                        
1)      Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       Financial 
BlackRock,  Management, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
1) 
 
       Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       International 
BlackRock,  Holdings, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
1) 
 
       Inc. 

     BR Jersey 
       International 
BlackRock,  Holdings 
Inc. (Chain                                              
1) 
 
       L.P. 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC                                      
1) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP                                       
1) 

     BlackRock 
       Cayman West 
BlackRock,  Bay Finco 
Inc. (Chain                                              
1) 
 
       Limited 

     BlackRock 
       Cayman West 
BlackRock,  Bay IV 
Inc. (Chain                                              
1) 
 
       Limited 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Group Limited                                      
1) 

     BlackRock 
       Investment 
BlackRock,  Management 
Inc. (Chain                                              
1) 
 
       (UK) 
       Limited 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Saturn Subco,                                      
2)      LLC 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc.                                      
2) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2,                                        
2)      Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       Financial 
BlackRock,  Management, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
2) 
 
       Inc. 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 4, LLC                                      
2) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 6, LLC                                      
2) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Delaware                                        
2)      Holdings Inc. 

       BlackRock 
     Institutional 
       Trust 
BlackRock,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2- 

Inc. (Chain                                            
2) 
         Company, 
     National 
       Association 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Saturn Subco,                                      
3)      LLC 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc.                                      
3) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2,                                        
3)      Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       Financial 
BlackRock,  Management, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
3) 
 
       Inc. 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 4, LLC                                      
3) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 6, LLC                                      
3) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Delaware                                        
3)      Holdings Inc. 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Fund Advisors                                      
3) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Saturn Subco,                                      
4)      LLC 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc.                                      
4) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2,                                        
4)      Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       Financial 
BlackRock,  Management, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
4) 
 
       Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       International 
BlackRock,  Holdings, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
4) 
 
       Inc. 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Canada                                         
4)      Holdings ULC 

     BlackRock 
       Asset 
BlackRock,  Management 
Inc. (Chain  Canada                                         
4) 
 
 
         Limited 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Saturn Subco,                                      
5)      LLC 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc.                                      
5) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2,                                        
5)      Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       Financial 
BlackRock,  Management, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
5) 
 
       Inc. 

     BlackRock 
       International 
BlackRock,  Holdings, 
Inc. (Chain                                              
5) 
 
       Inc. 

     BR Jersey 
       International 
BlackRock,  Holdings 
Inc. (Chain                                              
5) 
 
       L.P. 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC                                      
5) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP                                       
5) 

     BlackRock 
       Cayman West 
BlackRock,  Bay Finco 
Inc. (Chain                                              
5) 
 
       Limited 

     BlackRock 
       Cayman West 
BlackRock,  Bay IV 
Inc. (Chain                                              
5) 
 
       Limited 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Group Limited                                      
5) 

BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors (UK)                                      
5)      Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

30th September 2026

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 445198 
EQS News ID:  2409144 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409144&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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