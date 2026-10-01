SMX Public Limited: SMX Draws Growing Global Media Coverage as Boston Herald Spotlights Its Technology

Boston Herald joins Forbes, TIME, Rolling Stone, Benzinga and major U.S. publications examining SMX's advances in traceability, verification and recycling technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / A feature in this week's Boston Herald is the latest in a growing series of media stories examining SMX and the role its technology is playing in the evolving recycling and materials industry.

The Boston Herald coverage follows recent reports from Forbes, TIME, Rolling Stone, Benzinga, the Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and other media and trade publications, reflecting increased attention surrounding SMX's technology and its applications across recycling, material verification, traceability and compliance.

The coverage comes as rising oil costs, war, market volatility and other economic pressures are narrowing the traditional cost gap between virgin and recycled materials. At the same time, SMX has continued to advance technologies including its Digital Material Passport and other platforms designed to provide materials with verifiable identities throughout their lifecycle.

SMX has described these changing market conditions as the "Age of Parity," a period in which recycled plastic is moving beyond an environmental objective and becoming part of the economic infrastructure needed to support modern manufacturing and commerce.

Oil-price volatility, tariffs, plastic taxes, supply-chain disruptions, inflation and higher input costs are increasingly affecting industries that depend on plastic and other materials, from packaging and food protection to medicine, electronics, textiles, transportation and consumer products. Against that backdrop, the ability to identify, track and verify materials is becoming increasingly relevant to manufacturers, regulators and markets.

Recent coverage of SMX and these broader industry changes includes:

Boston Herald:

"As Massachusetts Moves Toward Broader Recycling Policies, Companies Must Solve the Verification Issues Necessary to Ensure Compliance"

Benzinga:

"Unlocking The Value In Recycled Waste: SMX's Envisioned Revolution"

Chicago Tribune:

"As Illinois Builds Its Recycling Future, Chicago Shows Why Proof, Not Promises, May Define Compliance"

Forbes:

"SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability"

Miami Herald:

"Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises"

TIME:

"Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets"

Rolling Stone:

"Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex"

Los Angeles Tribune:

"As States Mandate Recycling, Proof - Not Promises - Will Define the Next Era of Compliance"

Taken together, the coverage illustrates growing media, trade and market interest in SMX and its role across sustainability, recycling, textile traceability, precious-metals authentication, material verification and regulatory compliance.

At the center of that attention is a common theme: the transition from sustainability claims that depend largely on promises to systems capable of providing physical, verifiable proof.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-draws-growing-global-media-coverage-as-boston-herald-spotlig-1229104