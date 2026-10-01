

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People using GLP-1 receptor agonists may be more likely to experience certain nail and hair problems, according to a study that examined the potential skin-related effects of these medicines.



The researchers compared 575 people who were taking GLP-1 receptor agonists with 1,329 people who had obesity or type 2 diabetes but had never used the drugs. The participants were from France, the United States, Brazil and Mexico.



Nail problems were reported by 66% of GLP-1 users, compared with 53% of people in the comparison group. One of the biggest differences involved nail detachment, which was reported more than four times as often among people taking GLP-1 medicines. Nail discoloration was also more frequent, affecting 46% of users compared with 17% of non-users.



Researchers continued to see a significant gap between the two groups even when they looked specifically at participants who had lost weight.



However, the researchers stressed that the findings do not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between GLP-1 medicines and nail changes. About half of the GLP-1 users said they had already experienced nail problems before beginning treatment.



The researchers also considered other factors, including existing dermatological conditions and nutritional deficiencies. After these factors were taken into account, some of the associations became weaker. Even so, nail detachment and discoloration remained about two to three times more common among GLP-1 users.



The research also examined changes involving hair and the scalp. In a related study involving the same participants, 50% of GLP-1 users reported unusual hair loss, compared with 34% of people in the comparison group.



Reduced hair volume or density was reported by 42% of those taking GLP-1 medicines, compared with 19% of controls. Hair loss that started after treatment was more common among GLP-1 users as well, affecting 26% compared with 12% in the comparison group.



Scalp redness was also reported about three times as often among people taking GLP-1 drugs. Hair loss was often accompanied by other scalp symptoms, such as itching, redness and scaling.



The researchers said more research is needed to understand the possible connection between GLP-1 treatment and these changes. Future studies will follow patients from the beginning of treatment and use standardized skin and hair examinations, along with biological tests.



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