

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp. announced U.S. sales of 201,306 vehicles in the month of September, up 8.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.0 percent on a daily selling rate basis from last year.



Monthly sales of electrified vehicles were 117,215, up 37.8 percent on a volume basis and up 32.2 percent on a DSR basis, representing 58.2 percent of total sales volume.



Meanwhile, sales for the third quarter totaled 633,223 vehicles, up 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2025.



'Our third-quarter results reinforce a simple truth-customers want choices,' said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America.



TM was trading at $182.90, down 0.11 percent on the NYSE.



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