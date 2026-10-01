

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T) reported higher retail sales in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.



Total retail sales for the third quarter went up by 7.8 percent to 196,018 units from 181,802 units in the same quarter a year ago.



Total sales for the company rose by 1.4 percent to 226,474 units from 223,377 units last year.



Nissan Division retail sales increased by 6.8 percent to 180,619 units from 169,072 units in the previous year.



Nissan Division total sales went slightly up by 0.2 percent to 210,635 units from 210,226 units in the prior year.



INFINITI total sales jumped by 20.4 percent to 15,839 units from 13,151 units last year.



INFINITI retail sales increased by 21 percent to 15,399 units from 12,730 units a year ago.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares closed Thursday's trading 0.44 percent down at 295.70 Yen.



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