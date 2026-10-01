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WKN: 482025 | ISIN: BMG0692U1099 | Ticker-Symbol: AXV
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 17:40
84,00 Euro
+0,60 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,5085,5022:52
84,0086,0022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 22:34 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AXIS Capital Holdings Limited: Axis Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2026

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 after the close of the financial markets.

Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Kirk, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. and Canada callers) or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers) and entering the passcode 2021134 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers) and entering the passcode 6252361. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

Investor ContactMedia Contact
Cliff GallantAnna Kukowski
+1 (415) 262-6843+1 (212) 715-3574
investorrelations@axiscapital.comanna.kukowski@axiscapital.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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