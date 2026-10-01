

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $712 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $727 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $11.213 billion from $11.720 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $712 Mln. vs. $727 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $11.213 Bln vs. $11.720 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.35



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