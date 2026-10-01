Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (OTCQB: PCIIF) (FSE: XV2) ("PlasCred" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that its shares are now listed for trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States today.

"We are pleased to provide investors with an additional way to trade PlasCred shares, and we look forward to raising our profile among U.S. investors," said Troy Lupul, Founder, CEO and Director of PlasCred. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will enhance our liquidity and visibility in global capital markets."

OTCQB is the middle-tier over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as the "Venture Market," designed for early-stage and developing companies seeking public trading in North America. Being listed on the OTCQB provides publicly trading companies with increased visibility and exposure to a broader range of investors. This enhanced visibility can attract potential shareholders, analysts, and institutional investors plus access to capital which is vital for companies to fund their growth initiatives, expanding operations, and investing in research and development.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is an Alberta-based company developing an advanced plastic recycling facility. The Company's engineered, modular platform converts mixed plastic waste into rened hydrocarbon condensate for use in virgin plastic production, petrochemical feedstock, and upstream energy applications. For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul - President & CEO

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The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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