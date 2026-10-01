

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF.PK) is reportedly preparing to launch its first Android XR smart glasses in November 2026, according to The Korea Herald, which cited a Samsung official. The company has not yet confirmed a specific release date or whether the glasses will debut through a dedicated launch event.



The first-generation glasses are expected to be display-free, similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, and will feature an integrated camera.



Samsung has showcased several designs during 2026, including collaborations with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster around the Galaxy Z Fold 8 launch in July. The company is reportedly targeting a weight of up to 5 grams less than Meta's 51-gram base Ray-Ban model.



Pricing remains undisclosed. Samsung is also developing Android XR glasses with a colour display, but that model is reportedly not expected until late 2027.



The November launch would therefore mark Samsung's initial entry into the Android XR smart-glasses market with a lighter, camera-equipped design focused on display-free wearable functionality.



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