Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTC Pink: RSSFF) ("Affinor" or the "Company"), a farming technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of vertical farming technology for indoor, outdoor and greenhouse applications, is pleased to announce the engagement of Voelpel Gold Medal Investments Ltd. ("Voelpel") as an advisor to the Company.

Pursuant to the consulting agreement entered into between the Company and Voelpel (the "Consulting Agreement"), and subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company will grant 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to Voelpel in connection with the advisory services to be provided to the Company. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.12 per Share, for a period of 36 months from the date of grant. The Consulting Agreement and the grant of Options thereunder are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor Growers Inc. is focused on the design, development and commercialization of vertical farming technology for both indoor, outdoor and greenhouse applications. The Company is developing processes, methods, and models to cultivate crops such as strawberries and leafy greens using efficient vertical growing systems intended to reduce land, water, and energy requirements while supporting year-round production.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Affinor Growers Inc.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317027