

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) announced that the U.S. FDA approved the AUTUS Size-Adjustable Valve, the first surgical pulmonary valve designed specifically for pediatric patients with congenital heart disease.



The valve can be expanded as a child grows through a minimally invasive transcatheter procedure, potentially reducing the need for repeat open-heart surgeries.



The approval was supported by data from a pivotal study in which 100% of patients were free from device-related complications through 30 days and showed favorable valve performance through one year.



EW has closed Thursday's trading at $85.19, down 1.31%. In overnight trading the stock is at $85.93, up 0.87%.



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