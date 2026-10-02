Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that fabrics printed using its sustainable inkjet textile printer, FOREARTH, were featured in garments presented by fashion brand ANREALAGE at its Spring/Summer 2027 collection showcased during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on September 29, 2026.

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FOREARTH Selected for ANREALAGE's Spring/Summer 2027 Collection Presented at Paris Fashion Week

This marks the sixth collaboration between ANREALAGE and FOREARTH. Through their ongoing partnership, the two companies continue to explore new possibilities at the intersection of fashion and sustainability. This collection was also ANREALAGE's 25th presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

The theme of this collection is "SKIN." By viewing clothing as a "second skin" that envelops the human body, the collection reexamines the relationship between the body and garments while proposing a new form of expression that merges fashion and technology.

Of the 35 looks presented in the collection, 27 featured various stretch fabrics printed using FOREARTH. For this collection, FOREARTH precisely reproduced graphic patterns characterized by vivid colors and bold contrasts. By accurately translating the designer's distinctive vision onto fabric, FOREARTH contributed to the creation of garments that embodied the "SKIN" theme.

FOREARTH's "Water Free Concept" minimizes water consumption during textile printing, helping reduce the environmental impact of wastewater. At the same time, its high-definition printing technology enables subtle tonal gradations and a broad range of color expression.

Comment from Kunihiko Morinaga, Designer of ANREALAGE

For this collection, we aimed to create garments that function like a second skin, closely conforming to the body. To achieve this, we printed graphics onto highly stretchable fabrics. Traditionally, pigment printing on elastic materials has been challenging, as prints can crack or become stiff, restricting the natural flexibility of the fabric. With FOREARTH, however, the printed surface stretches together with the material, enabling textile expressions that move seamlessly with the body and feel like a true second skin.

The collection also draws inspiration from the way fish scales reflect light. We sought to capture the vivid RGB color palette unique to digital environments, and FOREARTH faithfully reproduced these brilliant colors, allowing us to realize our vision with remarkable accuracy.

For more information: https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.com/global/en/news/rls_2026/rls_20261002.html

Click here for more information about the inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH"

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Contacts:

Media Contact Corporate Communications Section

E-mail: Public-Communication@dc.kyocera.com