Das Instrument VRV SE0018538068 VERVE GROUP MEDIA SE A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.10.2026

The instrument VRV SE0018538068 VERVE GROUP MEDIA SE A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.10.2026



Das Instrument 4RM US74933X7084 CATHETER PR. NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.10.2026

The instrument 4RM US74933X7084 CATHETER PR. NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 05.10.2026



Das Instrument NK6 CA86332K4000 STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2026

The instrument NK6 CA86332K4000 STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard