

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased slightly in September to the highest level in four months, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.4 percent in September, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in August. Prices have been rising since November 2023.



A 13.9 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, primarily drove the upward trend in inflation. Inflation based on services rose to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent, and costs for industrial goods were 1.5 percent pricier. On the other side, prices for food and beverages dropped 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.0 percent annually in September versus a 2.8 percent increase in August.



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