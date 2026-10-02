HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glencore Capital Finance DAC

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com ) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Glencore Capital Finance DAC Guarantor (if any): Glencore plc, Glencore International AG, Glencore (Schweiz) AG Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 Description: 4.314% due 3rd September 2034 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom (a) (i) who have professional experience in matters related to investments and who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49 of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Order and (b) are qualified investors as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs") (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.