Four of Europe's Largest Quay Cranes Arrive at DP World's UK Ports

New cranes at London Gateway and Southampton will increase capacity and enable two of the UK's largest container terminals to handle the world's biggest ships

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / DP World has welcomed four of Europe's largest quay cranes to its UK ports, as part of its continued investment to expand capacity and support the growth of UK trade.

The first pair of cranes, weighing more than 2,000 tonnes each and standing nearly 150 metres high, taller than world-famous London landmarks such as the London Eye and St Paul's Cathedral, arrived fully assembled by sea at London Gateway on Friday 25 September, having completed their round the world journey from Shanghai. They will be installed at the new all-electric Berth 5, currently under construction as part of DP World's £1 billion expansion of the port, which is due to become operational in 2027.

The second pair are due to arrive at Southampton next week and follow the delivery of two new cranes in June, bringing the total number servicing the terminal to 16. Together, the four new cranes delivered at Southampton this year represent a £60 million investment and a significant upgrade to the terminal's handling capability.

Capable of consecutive 'tandem lifts' of two 40ft containers at once, the new cranes can service the largest container ships currently in operation, including 24,000 TEU megaships, enabling both terminals to accommodate growing trade volumes and the increasing size of vessels serving global shipping routes. A further two cranes are scheduled for delivery to London Gateway's Berth 5 in the coming months.

The arrival of new equipment for two of the UK's most important container terminals comes as DP World publishes a new report showing the London Gateway port and logistics park supports more than 10,000 UK jobs and adds nearly £800m GDP to the UK economy.

The DP World Effect report can be found here, and includes key findings:

£799 million GDP supported in the UK by DP World London Gateway.

10,500 UK jobs provided and supported in the wider economy by the site's operations.

46% share of UK containerised trade now handled by the combined DP World operations at London Gateway and Southampton.

Kris Adams, DP World CEO UK Ports & Terminals, said: "Trade powers our growth and prosperity, so the UK needs world-class infrastructure capable of handling the demands of maritime trade. These new quay cranes represent another major investment in that infrastructure, which is boosting UK productivity, employment and national income.

"At both of our fantastic UK port operations at Southampton and London Gateway we are increasing capacity, improving efficiency for our customers and ensuring two of Britain's most important gateways to global trade are equipped for the future."

Satvir Kaur, MP for Southampton Test, said: "With two more of these epic cranes arriving in Southampton next week, this welcome investment helps further cement our position as one of the UK's major centres of international trade. Together with the pair that arrived over the summer, the cranes will boost Southampton's ability to handle modern container ships, supporting UK exports, ensuring access to global markets, and delivering good local jobs for our communities."

James McMurdock, MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, said: "Seeing this significant investment in two new cranes at London Gateway is fantastic news for the Port and for my constituents. Greater capacity to handle and move freight means greater potential for jobs and economic growth locally, and this represents a very significant step towards the completion of Berth 5.

"I look forward to working with DP World, to secure economic prosperity and opportunities for my residents."

Robin Mortimer, Port of London Authority Chief Executive, said: "The arrival of two new electric cranes at London Gateway is another clear sign of growth within the Port of London. With the expansion of Berth 5 helping to unlock greater capacity for trade and investment on the tidal Thames, we look forward to welcoming even more trade to the Port of London. It is positive to see that the cranes are also electric, supporting our ambition of achieving Net Zero."

Southampton, the UK's third-largest container port, provides major connections to Asia, the Middle East and the Americas and plays a critical role in connecting businesses across Britain with international markets. London Gateway is one of the UK's fastest-growing container ports, and the logistics hub's £1 billion expansion - which includes two new all-electric berths that will take the number in operation to six, plus a second rail terminal - is expected to make it Britain's largest container port before the end of the decade.

In 2025, DP World's terminal at London Gateway and Southampton handled more than 5 million TEU, close to half the overall UK total of more than 10 million TEU. London Gateway alone handled a record 3 million TEU, a 50% increase on the previous year.

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Four of Europe's largest quay cranes have arrived at DP World's UK ports, marking another major milestone in the expansion of London Gateway and Southampton.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/four-of-europes-largest-quay-cranes-arrive-at-dp-worlds-uk-ports-1230463