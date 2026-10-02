BICO Group AB: BICO Completes Integration of Cellenion into SCIENION, Strengthening Precision Biotech Platform

BICO Group AB (publ) today announces the completion of the integration of Cellenion into SCIENION, bringing the businesses, technologies, and teams together under a single organization and brand.

This integration supports BICO's ambition to build leading positions in attractive life science markets while improving operational efficiency and strengthening the foundation for future innovation. By consolidating resources, simplifying its go-to-market model, and focusing investments on customer-oriented development programs, BICO expects SCIENION to be better positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

Within the initiative, BICO has completed the closure of sites and streamlined operations around SCIENION's core capabilities in precision dispensing technologies. The initiative is part of the restructuring program which in total will yield annual savings of ca SEK 30m, as mentioned in the Q1 2026 interim report.

Operating with a shared technology foundation, SCIENION and Cellenion historically addressed complementary applications in biochemical precision dispensing and single-cell technologies. As part of the integration to simplify and clarify customer-facing activities, the Cellenion brand has been retired, and its products have been incorporated into the SCIENION brand architecture. Former Cellenion product brands including cellenONE, spheroONE, and proteoCHIP will now be branded SCIENION.

"We have now completed both the operational and brand integration of Cellenion into SCIENION," says Anders Fogelberg, President & CEO, BICO. "By combining our technologies, expertise, and teams under one organization, we create a more focused and efficient business while strengthening our ability to support scientists, biotech innovators, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide."

Under the unified SCIENION brand, customers now gain access to a broader portfolio spanning Biochemical precision dispensing, Single-cell isolation and dispensing, and 3D cell model sorting. Together, these capabilities position SCIENION as a stronger innovation partner for researchers and life science organizations seeking greater precision, efficiency, and scalability in biological research and development.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fogelberg, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: EA Elisabeth Lindell +46 761 73 40 59

E-mail: elisabeth.lindell@bico.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on October 2, 2026, at 07.00am CEST.

About BICO

BICO leverages a global portfolio of pioneering brands fusing automation, intelligence, and data to unlock scientific discovery at scale in pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 13,000 publications. BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com