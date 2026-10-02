Skanska AB: Skanska to replace U.S. Coast Guard Homeport Pier in Rhode Island, USA, for USD 271M, about SEK 2.5 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic to construct a new homeport pier at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. The contract is worth USD 271M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project will replace the existing Pier 1 with a modern facility designed to support the vessels and associated infrastructure at the active Navy installation. It includes the demolition of the existing approximately 30-meter by 482-meter (100-foot by 1,580-foot) Pier 1 and construction of a new approximately 24-meter by 305-meter (80-foot by 1,000-foot) pier capable of berthing four U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters.

The new pier will include critical infrastructure to support the vessels while docked, including new substations, water and wastewater connections and a compressed air system. The project also includes construction of approximately 8 meters (290 feet) of new bulkhead, site improvements, dredging and underground utilities.

The project has begun and completion is anticipated in March 2030.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/group.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.