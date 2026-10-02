

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 1-week high of 190.69 against the yen and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9306 against the euro, from early lows of 189.86 and 0.9353, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to 8-day highs of 1.0923 and 0.8267 from early lows of 1.0978 and 0.8327, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 193.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the euro, 1.08 against the pound and 0.81 against the greenback.



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