Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank takes the next step in establishing Norion Wealth Management

Through the acquisitions of Consensus Asset Management and Strand Kapitalförvaltning during 2026, Norion Bank has established Norion Wealth Management - a business area with approximately SEK 16 billion in assets under management and strong growth ambitions. The planned integration of the businesses will create the foundation for a client-centric offering, an efficient organisation and closer collaboration with the bank's other business areas.

The next phase in the development of Norion Wealth Management

In April 2026, Norion Bank completed the acquisition of Consensus Asset Management, marking the starting point of the bank's wealth management initiative. In August 2026, the acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning was also completed. Together, the two acquisitions provide a platform for Norion Bank's long-term ambitions within wealth management.



Strand is intended to be merged into Consensus, which will be renamed Norion Wealth Management AB and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Norion Bank1). The combined structure is expected to generate operational synergies and, over time, contribute to a more efficient organisation. The core client offering will remain unchanged, with clients continuing to have access to discretionary and advisory portfolio management as well as the management of own funds. As part of the merger, the fund offering is intended to be consolidated under the common Strand Fonder brand. The consolidation of both the companies and the funds is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027.



The proposed management team is expected to bring valuable expertise to the company and create favourable conditions for growth and a strengthened market position. The Board of Norion Bank intends for Andreas Moritz, currently CEO of Consensus and member of Norion Bank's executive management, to continue as CEO of Norion Wealth Management. The Board will comprise representatives from Norion Bank, Consensus and Strand and will be chaired by Mikael Spångberg. Johan Thorén, founder of Strand, will join the Board and also be appointed Chief Investment Officer of the company following the merger.

Synergies and enhanced local presence

The collaboration between Norion Wealth Management and the bank's other business areas has developed well, with focus on developing structures for collaboration and pursuing joint business opportunities. The significant overlap among clients, which mainly consist of entrepreneurs and business owners, creates attractive opportunities for cross-selling and deeper client relationships. Consensus' established office network across Sweden strengthens Norion Bank's local presence while providing more opportunities to engage with both existing and prospective clients. The combination of wealth management, corporate financing and real estate financing enables a more comprehensive client offering across different stages of clients' financial journeys.

Martin Nossman, CEO of Norion Bank, comments:

"We are very pleased to take the next step in the development of Norion Wealth Management. Wealth management is an attractive business area characterised by strong client relationships, recurring revenues and favourable growth prospects. By bringing our organisations together, we create better opportunities to develop the business, build on our combined strengths and continue building an attractive offering. This initiative is a natural step in line with the bank's focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation."



Andreas Moritz, CEO of Consensus, comments:

"We are very pleased to bring Strand and Consensus together under a common brand. Strand and Consensus share the same client focus, values and approach to wealth management. Our combined network of eight local offices, together with the strength of Norion, provides a larger platform, broader expertise and access to a wider client base. We look forward to further developing our offering and creating even greater value for our clients, while strengthening our position as a leading niche player in the market."

1) Subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Almgren, IR Manager

Phone: +46 76 946 45 13

E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. Norion Bank also offers Wealth Management services. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.