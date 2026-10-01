Chemung Financial Corp: Chemung Canal Trust Company Announces Plan to Unify Under New Name

ELMIRA, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHMG), parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company, today announced its plans to unify Chemung Canal with its divisions, Capital Bank and Canal Bank, under a single name: Canal Bank & Trust, N.A.

Since 2011, the organization has served under multiple names across its footprint. Unifying as Canal Bank & Trust, N.A. will simplify customer experience, strengthen brand recognition and align the company's branch network, digital channels, communications and long-term vision with one shared identity.

"This is a historic and important next step for our company," said Anders M. Tomson, Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company. "For nearly 200 years, our organization has grown while staying true to the principles that have defined us for generations: personal service, local decision-making, trusted relationships and a deep commitment to the communities we serve. The new Canal Bank & Trust, N.A. name honors that history while giving us a unified name that reflects where we came from, who we are today, and where we are heading."

The company emphasized that the change is a brand unification only, and that there will be no change to its mission, leadership, ownership or community-banking approach. Customers will continue to work with the same local bankers and branch teams they know today, and the company will continue offering the same products, services and personal support.

The Canal Bank & Trust, N.A. name and logo will officially be introduced in the coming months and then be implemented across the company's footprint throughout 2027. The rebranding process is expected to include branch and office signage, digital banking channels, company websites, social media platforms, marketing and communications and other customer touchpoints.

"This name change reflects our company's roots and the region's heritage," said Jeffrey P. Kenefick, Regional President of Chemung Canal Trust Company. "The Bank was founded shortly after the opening of the Chemung Canal, the Bank's namesake and an important waterway that helped connect communities and commerce. The Canal Bank & Trust, N.A. name will continue to represent connection, trust, financial progress and forward movement across our footprint," Kenefick added.

No action is required by customers. Existing accounts, checks, debit cards, web and mobile banking, loan payments and other services will continue functioning as usual.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial-services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York, which operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp