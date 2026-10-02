Samsonite Group Completes Acquisition of BÉIS

MANSFIELD, Mass. and HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite Group S.A. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "Samsonite Group," "our", "us" or "we"; SEHK stock code: 1910) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of BÉIS, LLC ("BÉIS"), a leading lifestyle and travel brand founded in 2018 by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell.

"The close of this transaction marks an important step in advancing Samsonite Group's lifestyle presence and furthering our key growth priorities," said Kyle Gendreau, CEO of Samsonite Group. "BÉIS adds a distinctive brand, deeply engaged consumer base and proven digital capabilities to our portfolio of leading, iconic brands. We look forward to partnering with the BÉIS team to build on the brand's strong momentum and support its next phase of long-term growth."

"We are thrilled to officially join Samsonite Group as we begin this next chapter for BÉIS," said Adeela Hussain Johnson, Brand President and CEO of BÉIS. "I look forward to continuing to lead our talented team as we stay true to the creativity, innovation and consumer-centricity that have defined BÉIS from day one. Together, we remain focused on designing thoughtful products and building meaningful connections with the community that has supported us throughout this journey."

"Building BÉIS has been one of the most rewarding creative experiences of my life," said Shay Mitchell, Founder and Head of Creative and Design of BÉIS. "I'm incredibly proud of the brand our team has built, and the community that has grown with us over the past eight years. I'm excited to continue shaping BÉIS' creative and product direction alongside the team as we work together to build towards an even brighter future."

BÉIS will continue to operate as a standalone brand within Samsonite Group's portfolio under the direction of Adeela Hussain Johnson and its existing management team, with Shay Mitchell continuing to guide the brand's long-term creative and product vision.

About Samsonite Group

With a heritage dating back to 1910, Samsonite Group S.A. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company", "Samsonite Group", "our", "us" or "we") is the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company and a leader in global lifestyle bags. We own and operate a portfolio of consumer-centric and iconic brands, led by Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister, that empower our customers' journeys with globally trusted, innovative and increasingly sustainable products. Building on our long history of industry leadership, our vision is to create a path toward a more sustainable future for its industry.

We are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories throughout the world, primarily under the Samsonite, TUMI, and American Tourister brand names as well as other owned and licensed brand names. We sell our products through a variety of wholesale distribution channels, through our company-operated retail stores and through e-commerce. We sell our products primarily in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

About BÉIS

Founded in 2018 by Shay Mitchell, BÉIS is a digitally native lifestyle and travel brand headquartered in Los Angeles, California. BÉIS has built a distinct point of view through a combination of product leadership, continuous innovation, creative direction, and marketing execution that few brands in our space can match, earning a level of cultural relevance most only aspire to. Building on this foundation, its vision is to be the trusted on-the-go brand for everyone in motion.

Its product philosophy is centered on functionality: designing dual-purpose pieces that hold up on your longest trips and still earn a spot in your everyday rotation, with features you didn't know you needed until you couldn't live without them. This product leadership is matched by a powerful innovation engine, with a launch cadence of limited-release collections and collaborations that create exclusivity and cultural relevance around the brand. Underpinning it all is a digital-first, community-built marketing approach that turns customers into evangelists, fuels real-time product feedback and drives industry-leading engagement.

It is principally engaged in developing travel and everyday essentials, including luggage, bags and travel accessories. It sells its products through its direct-to-consumer digital platform as well as through relationships with global wholesale partners, reaching a growing community of customers around the world.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and performance and are not historical facts. These statements may discuss, among other things, the Company's growth, strategies, plans, achievements, distributions, organizational structure, future store openings or closings, market opportunities and general market and industry conditions; as well as the transaction between Samsonite Group and BÉIS, including the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of Samsonite Group and BÉIS following the transaction, including estimated synergies and future opportunities for the combined company. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by words such as "expect", "accelerate", "expand", "vision", "committed", "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "forecast", "outlook", "opportunity", "continue", "may", "will", "would", "should" and "could" or similar words or statements. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and on the current expectations of Samsonite Group management, and are not guarantees of future performance, actions or events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Samsonite Group's business. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Samsonite Group operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; the difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Samsonite Group's management team; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of a delay or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Samsonite Group and BÉIS or in supporting the BÉIS business while operating it as a standalone brand; the inability to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and operating synergies; and those discussed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Risk Factors," as updated from time to time by the Company's Interim Reports and other documents of the Company on file with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying beliefs and assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. There may be additional risks that Samsonite Group does not presently know or that Samsonite Group currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: the effect of worldwide economic conditions; the effect of political or social unrest and armed conflict; the effects of inflation or high oil prices; a general economic downturn or generally reduced consumer spending or reduced demand for travel; significant changes in consumer spending patterns or preferences; competition; changes in tariffs, trade policy and other governmental regulation; interruptions or delays in the supply of finished goods or key components; the performance of Samsonite Group's products within the prevailing retail environment; and financial difficulties encountered by customers and related bankruptcy and collection issues. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company's shareholders, potential investors and other interested parties should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Samsonite Group

United States: Samsonite Group S.A. | Tel: +1 508 851 1586 | Alvin Concepcion | [email protected]

Hong Kong: Samsonite Group S.A. - Hong Kong Branch | Tel: +852 2422 2611 | William Yue | [email protected] | Helena Sau | [email protected]

United States: Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher | Tel: +1 212 355 4449 | Michael Freitag / Ed Trissel / Colin McCabe | [email protected]

BÉIS

United States: The Lede Company | Rachel Barke | Tel: +1 817 691 9938 | [email protected]

SOURCE Samsonite