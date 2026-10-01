2026-10-01T15:34:38Z



Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Due to Other

Ongoing: True

Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com



Issuer: Verve Group Media SE, LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

Instrument: VER SE0018538068



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

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