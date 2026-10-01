2026-10-01T15:34:38Z
Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing: True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com
Issuer: Verve Group Media SE, LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
Instrument: VER SE0018538068
The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing: True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com
Issuer: Verve Group Media SE, LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
Instrument: VER SE0018538068
The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
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