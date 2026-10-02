

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK, RHMG.DE), a German technology company and defense contractor, said its partnership with Argotec, an Italian space company, has successfully launched the first satellite on October 1.



The companies developed the satellite and launched it into orbit through a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This launch marks a milestone in Rheinmetall's expanding activities in the space domain.



Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, said: 'The successful launch of our first satellite marks a milestone in strengthening national security and space capabilities. Integrating space-based data into existing defence architectures is a critical step in addressing the changed security environment.'



The satellite will identify the ground-based indicators of emerging airborne threats and provide other warnings and data.



With this launch, the German company, acting through its subsidiary Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A. has initiated the targeted development of satellite-based capability for national security.



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