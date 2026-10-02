

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased sharply in September but the overall level was the lowest for the month since 2007, data from the labor ministry showed Friday.



The number of unemployed increased 23,587 from the previous month or 1.0 percent in September. Unemployment was forecast to rise 17,600.



However, registered unemployment totaled 2.379 million, which was the lowest figure for the month of September since 2007.



On a yearly basis, unemployment decreased by 42,160 or 1.74 percent.



Registered unemployment decreased in construction by 1,726. In industry, unemployment was virtually unchanged with 39 more unemployed people, the ministry said.



Unemployment increased in the services sector by 6,707 and by 601 in the agriculture sector.



Unemployment among young people aged below 25 increased 21,411 in September compared to the previous month, bringing the total to 189,141.



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