

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Friday as wild volatility in bond and currency markets eased ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.



Also, Brent crude futures fell nearly 3 percent toward $99 a barrel following reports that European Union countries are discussing a French proposal to release fuel and crude stockpiles to ease acute market tightness and help avert a potential U.S. diesel export ban.



Eurozone inflation data will be in the spotlight as the day progresses. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.9 percent to 632.54 after tumbling 1.3 percent on Thursday to reach its lowest level in more than three months.



The German DAX climbed a little over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 1 percent and the U.K.s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.



In corporate news, French defense contractor Thales rose 1.2 percent after signing a major Air Surveillance Contract with Ireland.



Low-cost airline group Wizz Air Holdings gained nearly 1 percent after September passenger numbers rose 24.2 percent year-on-year.



Swiss private banking and financial services firm Julius Baer rallied 3 percent after it announced a share buyback program of up to 600 million Swiss francs.



Swedish construction firm Skanska added 2 percent as it bagged an additional $60 million contract from U.S.-based non-profit healthcare facilities operator Lee Health.



Car manufacturer Stellantis jumped 5 percent, a day after reconfirming its 2026 financial guidance.



JD Wetherspoon shares soared 8 percent. The British pub operator reported an 8.6 percent rise in like-for-like sales during the first nine weeks of its new financial year.



Online trading and investment provider IG Group Holdings plummeted 23 percent after cutting its 2026 revenue growth forecast.



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