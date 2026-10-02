WELL Presentation Time: 9:00 AM ET in Track 1.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, Ontario.

WELL will be represented at the conference by Hamed Shahbazi, Chief Executive Officer, who will be delivering the Company's investor presentation, and Chief Operating Officer, Derek Clark, who will be participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

WELL Presentation Time: 9:00 AM ET in Track 1

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

The Cantech Investment Conference is the premier annual investment conference held in Toronto, bringing together innovative Canadian companies in a range of industries including technology, healthcare, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and diversified industries. The conference attracts a broad audience of institutional investors and technology-focused retail investors seeking exposure to emerging Canadian investment ideas. For more info on the conference, contact tara@cantechletter.com, or visit https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

Neither the TSX, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX or TSXV, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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