Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI CEO to Present "Operating System for Tokenized Assets" at XRP Seoul 2026

Session to debut the first official XRP Seoul commemorative token, powered by ADIO tone-to-token technology, and demonstrate unified valuation, credentialing, and verified metadata for real-world assets

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced that Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, will present "Operating System for Tokenized Assets" at XRP Seoul 2026 on Oct. 3, 2026, at 3:05 p.m. KST at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Seoul, South Korea. In the session, Bradley will explain why valuation, credentialing and verified metadata belong in a single operating layer beneath every real-world asset and how the Company's DataValue, DataScore and Information Data Exchange technologies perform those functions in a single sequence beneath the point of issuance.

"Tokenization gets treated as an issuance problem when it is really a data problem, and the Information Data Exchange exists to solve the data problem first," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "In Seoul, we will show the XRP Ledger community why valuation, credentialing and verified metadata have to live in one operating layer beneath the asset, and how our platform runs that sequence today."

Bradley will also join the panel "How Traditional Finance Is Embracing Tokenization" at 5:40 p.m. KST. Datavault AI will exhibit at the conference and deploy its ADIO acoustic data transmission technology at its booth and from the keynote stage, where ADIO audio tones will direct attendees' mobile devices to registration and giveaway experiences.

The Company's participation follows its appearances at XRP Tokyo 2026 and XRP Seoul 2025 and reflects its continued focus on expanding its presence and customer development across the Asia-Pacific region.

Separately, Datavault AI will distribute the first XRP Seoul 2026 Limited Edition Collectible Token, a commemorative digital token minted on the XRP Ledger, to XRP Seoul 2026 attendees. The token is intended solely as a commemorative digital collectible for conference attendees and features a custom 3D design created for the event. Following Bradley's keynote, attendees can claim the token through the ADIO web app, which directs them to register or sign in to the Datavault AI platform, where the token is delivered to their account.

"This is a historic first for XRP Seoul. We're thrilled to partner with Datavault AI to bring XRP Seoul's very first commemorative collectible to our attendees: a one-of-a-kind digital keepsake that marks a moment our global community will remember for years to come," said Ben Ko, Co-founder of XRPL Korea.

About XRP Seoul 2026

XRP Seoul 2026 is a global conference focused on the XRP Ledger ecosystem, institutional blockchain adoption and real-world on-chain use cases. Hosted by XRPL Korea with Ripple as title sponsor, the event takes place on Oct. 3, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the planned creation of a commemorative digital token minted on the XRP Ledger and its distribution to XRP Seoul 2026 attendees through the ADIO web app and the Datavault AI platform, the anticipated presentation by the Company's CEO at XRP Seoul 2026 and the positions to be advanced in it, the described capabilities of the Company's DataValue, DataScore, and Information Data Exchange technologies and their application to real-world asset tokenization, the Company's planned exhibit presence, the planned deployment of ADIO acoustic data transmission technology at its booth and from the keynote stage, and the expected commercial relationships and customer development opportunities arising from the Company's Asia-Pacific expansion, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to create and distribute a commemorative digital token minted on the XRP Ledger to conference attendees through the ADIO web app and the Datavault AI platform as planned; the risk that the commemorative token is characterized by regulators as a security, virtual asset, or other regulated instrument in South Korea, the United States, or other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to present at and exhibit at XRP Seoul 2026 as planned; the Company's ability to deliver the described valuation, credentialing, and data exchange capabilities as a single operating layer for tokenized real-world assets; the Company's ability to deploy ADIO acoustic data transmission technology at the event venue; the Company's ability to convert event participation into commercial relationships or revenue in the Asia-Pacific region; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to digital assets and tokenized assets in South Korea and other jurisdictions; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms, and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

© 2026 Datavault AI Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-ceo-to-present-%22operating-system-for-tokenized-assets-1230357