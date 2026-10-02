

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks climbed higher on Friday, recovering from four successive days of decline, as weak oil prices and easing bond yields helped lift sentiment. Miners gained in strength, contributing notably to market's upmove.



Brent crude front-month futures fell to $98.92 before recovering to $99.90, still down by about 2.3% from previous close.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 36.45 points or 0.34% at 10,464.72 a few minutes past noon.



Miners Glencore and Antofagasta climbed 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Anglo American Plc gained 1.4%, Fresnillo advanced 1.4% and Rio Tinto moved up nearly 2%.



JD Wetherspoon shares soared 8%. The British pub operator reported an 8.6% rise in like-for-like sales during the first nine weeks of its new financial year.



BT Group moved up 4.5%. Halma advanced nearly 3%. Vodafone Group, Airtel Africa, Spirax Group, Balfour Beatty, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Compass Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Bunzl and Haleon gained 1.4%-2.3%.



IG Group Holdings tanked 22%. Shares of the online trading and investment provider slumped after cutting its 2026 revenue growth forecast.



Standard Chartered, Lion Finance, ICG, Prudential, SSE and Aberdeen Group shed 0.8%-2.2%. HSBC Holdings and Metlen Energy & Metals also showed weakness.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News