Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) ("Adaptogenics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of J. David Warren, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective October 1st, 2026.

Dr. Warren brings more than two decades of experience in bioorganic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, peptide science and translational drug discovery. He is an Adjunct Associate Professor of Research in Biochemistry and Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine and formerly served as Director of the Milstein Chemistry Core Facility.

Dr. Warren has advanced multiple compounds into preclinical development, holds 17 issued U.S. and international patents, and has authored or coauthored more than 53 peer reviewed publications and book chapters.

His published work includes foundational mechanistic research on SS 31, now known as elamipretide, a mitochondria targeted peptide that binds cardiolipin and supports mitochondrial bioenergetics. Elamipretide was subsequently developed as Forzinity and received accelerated approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration in September 2025 as the first approved treatment for Barth syndrome.

Dr. Warren received his Ph.D. from Colorado State University, where he was awarded a graduate fellowship from Boehringer Ingelheim. He completed postdoctoral research with Dr. Samuel J. Danishefsky at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as an NIH supported fellow. He has also held senior scientific and executive positions at Lavior Pharma and Canary Oncoceutics.

"David changes the trajectory of this Company," said Gurinder Sandhu, a director of Adaptogenics. "He brings a rare combination of peptide chemistry, medicinal chemistry and practical drug development experience. He understands how to move from a molecule and its mechanism to defensible intellectual property, credible evidence and a disciplined development plan."

"Adaptogenics has an opportunity to build valuable therapeutic programs by combining careful asset selection with rigorous scientific execution," said Dr. Warren. "I look forward to working with the team to build a focused pipeline supported by strong science, clear development pathways and meaningful intellectual property."

Under Dr. Warren's leadership, Adaptogenics intends to evaluate, acquire, design and advance proprietary peptide and small molecule therapeutic candidates. Initial areas of evaluation include metabolic function, muscle strength and function during weight loss, mitochondrial biology and the resolution of inflammation.

The Company also announces the appointment of Gurinder Sandhu as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Sandhu will continue serving as a director and will lead asset sourcing, strategic partnerships, institutional engagement, financing and transaction execution.

In connection with Dr. Warren's appointment, Anthony Franco will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company effective October 1, 2026. The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Franco for his leadership through the Company's strategic review, corporate transition and recent financing, which helped position Adaptogenics for its next phase.

Adoption of New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and Issuance of Stock Options

In addition, the Company's board of directors has adopted a new omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan") to replace the Company's existing 10% rolling stock option plan. The Equity Incentive Plan provides for the grant of stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units to eligible directors, employees and consultants. The maximum number of common shares issuable under the Equity Incentive Plan is 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. The Equity Incentive Plan remains subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders at the Company's next annual general meeting and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 800,000 stock options under the Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options vest as to 25% on the date of grant and 25% on each of the dates that are 12, 18 and 24 months following the date of grant. Vesting of the options is conditional upon receipt of all required approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange and shareholder ratification of the Equity Incentive Plan at the Company's next annual general meeting. No option may be exercised unless and until all required approvals have been obtained.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is a Canadian based nutraceutical company that has focused on the formulation and distribution of functional mushroom products and nutritional supplement alternatives. The Company is committed to its mission of improving and empowering human health and well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hani Zabaneh

COO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategy and intended business direction, potential therapeutic programs, asset evaluation and acquisition activities, research initiatives, intellectual property, strategic partnerships, the vesting of the stock options, the receipt of all required approvals in connection with the stock option grants and the Equity Incentive Plan, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance and the ratification of the Equity Incentive Plan by the Company's shareholders. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release, but is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include scientific and development risks, regulatory requirements, the availability of financing, the ability to complete transactions and secure intellectual property rights, the ability to obtain required regulatory, stock exchange and shareholder approvals, commercial and execution risks, and the risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in its continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company will be able to identify and acquire suitable therapeutic candidates on acceptable terms, obtain sufficient financing, retain key personnel and obtain all required regulatory, stock exchange and shareholder approvals, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of the stock option grants and the Equity Incentive Plan and shareholder ratification of the Equity Incentive Plan. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317007